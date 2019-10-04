Kinder Morgan starts up Elba Island LNG export plant

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.1% ) says it has started commercial service of the first of 10 liquefaction units of its Elba Island liquefied natural gas export terminal in Georgia.

Previously only an LNG import terminal, the Elba Island facility is now also able to produce LNG for export purposes.

KMI says startup activities are underway on units two and three, commissioning of units four through six is ongoing, and construction on the remaining units is largely complete; once complete, Elba Island will have the capacity to export 2.5M mt/year of LNG.

Earlier this week, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the start of liquefaction and export activities at Elba Island's first train.