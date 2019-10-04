Ally Invest is latest to slash online trading commissions

  • Ally Financial's (ALLY -0.2%) online brokerage and wealth management arm joins the pack in eliminating commissions on U.S. exchange-listed stock, ETF, and option trades.
  • Effective Oct. 9, 2019,  the per-trade price of $4.95 moves to $0.
  • Clients trading options pay a contract fee of 50 cents.
  • "With continued advancements in technology making online trading increasingly more cost-efficient, it was inevitable our industry would reach a point where self-directed investors could participate in the market for little to no cost," said Lule Demmissie, president of Ally Invest.
  • Still to show up to the party is Fidelity Investments.
