Ally Invest is latest to slash online trading commissions
Oct. 04, 2019 12:20 PM ET
- Ally Financial's (ALLY -0.2%) online brokerage and wealth management arm joins the pack in eliminating commissions on U.S. exchange-listed stock, ETF, and option trades.
- Effective Oct. 9, 2019, the per-trade price of $4.95 moves to $0.
- Clients trading options pay a contract fee of 50 cents.
- "With continued advancements in technology making online trading increasingly more cost-efficient, it was inevitable our industry would reach a point where self-directed investors could participate in the market for little to no cost," said Lule Demmissie, president of Ally Invest.
- Still to show up to the party is Fidelity Investments.
