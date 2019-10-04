Take-Two releasing 'Red Dead Redemption 2' for PC Nov. 5

Take-Two (TTWO +1.3% ) says its hit Red Dead Redemption 2 is making its PC-edition debut on Nov. 5.

That's the first game in the RDR series to appear on the PC platform.

The company is offering special bonuses to though prepurchasing through the Rockstar Games Launcher starting Oct. 9, and those downloading the launcher by Oct. 8 get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for free, it says.

Those bonuses include two free Rockstar PC titles from a selection, and free upgrades to the Premium Editions of RDR2.

The PC edition will also include free access to Red Dead Online with all released improvements and updates.