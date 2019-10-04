Supreme Court agrees to hear Atlantic Coast pipeline fight

The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear an appeal by Dominion Energy (D +2% ) of a lower court ruling that found the U.S. Forest Service lacked the authority to grant a right of way for the $7.5B Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline.

At issue is the Forest Service's decision to allow construction of the pipeline underneath a portion of the Appalachian Trail in Virginia, which was halted by a December 2018 ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"The Supreme Court's acceptance of our petition is a very encouraging sign and provides a clear path forward to resolve this important issue," a Dominion spokesperson says.