U.S. rig count racks up seventh straight drop

The total count of U.S. active drilling rigs falls by 8 to 855 for a seventh consecutive decline, according to the latest Baker Hughes weekly survey.

The oil rig count slipped by 3 to 710 while gas rigs lost 2 to 144; one rig continues to be classified as miscellaneous.

WTI November crude oil is little changed by the data, currently -0.2% to $52.33/bbl.

