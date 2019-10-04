SmileDirect says 'no factual basis' in allegations against it

SmileDirectClub (SDC +5.1% ) responds to statements made by some dental trade organizations and allegations in a lawsuit filed in Nashville federal court that question the safety and legitimacy of the company's teledentistry platform.

"There is no factual basis nor scientific or medical justification in these allegations to substantiate the false claims made about our model and the state-licensed doctors in our affiliated network," the company said in a statement.

It blames the allegations on anticompetitive campaigns and notes that previous complaints filed with state dental boards and federal government institutions by dental trade organization and others "have gone nowhere."

Previously: SmileDirectClub -4.2% after cautious mention by Hindenburg (Oct. 4)