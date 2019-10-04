TD purchase of Ameritrade could be 'significantly accretive', RBS says

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) rises as much as 3.2% as RBC Capital Markets says that Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD +0.7% ) buying the online broker could be very accretive.

After online brokers rushed to cut their trading commissions to zero, AMTD plunged 30% to $32.85 at Thursday's close vs. Monday's close.

That's resulted in Ameritrade's forward consensus price-to-earnings multiple dropping to a near historic low of 9.8x, wrote RBC analyst Darko Mihelic in a note.

According to Mihelic's calculations, TD would only need to find C$320M (US$240M) of synergies in 2021 for the transaction to be accretive.