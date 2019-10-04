Sibanye commences restructuring process, creates new holding company

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +3.6% ) is planning to acquire Sibanye Gold as part of a necessary restructuring following the company’s recent merger with Lonmin.

This will be done by way of a scheme arrangement, under which a new holding company will be created and be listed with the same shareholders and exactly the same shares.

The company says that this move aims to create a more efficient group structure

The new holding company will be called Sibanye-Stillwater and the gold subsidiary will retain the name Sibanye Gold.

The new holding company will replicate the corporate governance structures and policies of Sibanye Gold.