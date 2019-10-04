PG&E +11.5% amid gas-line settlement, court action

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is up 11.5% today after it said it would pay $65M to settle allegations it falsified records for natural gas lines.

It also agreed to reforms including independent audits of its gas location and marking records, added personnel, improved training and building new ticket management software.

Proceeds for that settlement with state regulators will come out of shareholder funds.

Meanwhile in court today, the company's bankruptcy judge is questioning a push from creditors including Elliott and Pimco to end PG&E's exclusive right to offer a reorganization plan.

Exclusivity was already decided, Judge Dennis Montali says, and he questions what has changed to justify reversing course on that.

A group of noteholders had offered an alternative reorganization plan, with support from the committee representing the wildfire victims, where they would invest $29.2B to create trusts to pay off insurers and victims.