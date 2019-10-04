More violence in Hong Kong after face mask ban

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) slides 2.1% after violent protests erupt across the Chinese-ruled city in the hours after its leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers last used more than 50 years ago.

Hong Kong police shot and wounded a teenage boy on Friday, Reuters reports.

Lam used emergency powers to ban face masks at protests in an effort to quell the violence; she didn't rule out the possibility of taking further measures if the unrest persists.

Wearing masks at a public gathering would be punishable by as much as a year in prison.

