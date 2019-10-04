EU antitrust regulator to probe Boeing-Embraer deal

The European Commission says it has launched a full-scale investigation into Boeing's (BA +0.7% ) bid for a controlling stake in Embraer's (ERJ -0.6% ) commercial aircraft arm, saying the deal could reduce competition and raise prices.

The European Union's antitrust regulator says the deal would remove the Brazilian company from the commercial aircraft industry while potential rivals would be unable to fill the gap in the next decade because of the high barriers to entry.

The EC sets a Feb. 20 deadline for its decision.