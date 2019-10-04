Economy still in a 'good place, but beware of too low inflation, Fed head says

The U.S. economy is still in "a good place," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell in comments at a Fed Listens session, " Our job is to keep it there as long as possible."

Still, he's aware of the challenges facing the central bank, namely low growth, low inflation, and low interest rates.

Interest rates and inflation that are too low could leave the Fed with less ability to deal with the next economic downturn, Powell said.

To that end, the central bank is examining ways that may better allow it to "symmetrically an sustainably achieve 2% inflation," he said. "Doing so would help prevent inflation expectations among consumers, businesses, and investors from slipping too low, as they appear to have done in several advanced economies."