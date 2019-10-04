New York Fed to continue repo operations until Nov. 12

The New York Fed will continue to conduct overnight and term repurchase agreements until at least Nov. 12, 2019 to ensure sufficient liquidity for short-term lending among banks.

Overnight repo operations will continue through Nov. 4, with the operation limit set to at least $75B.

Eight term repo operations are scheduled -- four of them for 14-day term lending with a maximum of at least $35B , two 14-day term repo operations with a maximum of at least $45B, one 6-day term repo operation with a maximum of at least $45B, and a 15-day term repo operation with a maximum of at least $35B.

ETFs: GOVT, PLW, TAPR, EGF, FIBR, USTB