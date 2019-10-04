FDA strengthens warning on vaping THC products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns consumers not to use vaping products that include THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in pot, in an updated consumer alert.

Also warns people not to modify vaping products by adding any substances and tells them not to purchase any vaping products off the street or from other illicit channels.

"At this time, the FDA does not have enough data to identify the cause, or causes, of the lung injuries in these cases," it said in the statement.

While no one compound or ingredient has emerged as the culprit in the string of lung injuries, "we do know that THC is present in most of the samples being tested," the FDA said.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 1,080 lung injury cases and 18 deaths associated with using e-cigarette, or vaping products, from 48 states and 1 U.S. territory as of Oct. 1.

