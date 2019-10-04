Arbutus Biopharma -28% after stopping development of hepatitis B drug

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS -28%) plummets to multi-year lows after discontinuing development of its AB-506 oral capsid inhibitor for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B after two normal healthy volunteers in a clinical trial developed cases of acute hepatitis.
Following the results, Chardan Capital downgrades ABUS to Neutral from Buy, noting AB-506 becomes just the company's most recent compound to encounter problems.
Last October, ABUS announced a delay in the development program for AB-452, its orally available HBV RNA destabilizer, which had been expected to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial in Q4 2018, due to the appearance of some long-term toxicity issue in animal studies.
Chardan believe the latest setback raises questions about the company's small molecule design capabilities.
