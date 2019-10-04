India trims interest rate and GDP forecast

India's central bank cuts its key interest rate to 5.15% from 5.40% and said it will maintain its accommodative stance "as long as necessary to revive growth, while ensuring inflation remains within the target range."

iShares MSCI India Index ETF (BATS:INDA) slip 0.5% .

The cuts come as the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee cuts its forecast for real GDP growth to 6.1% for 2019-'20, down from 6.9%; it raised CPI inflation projections slightly to 3.4% for Q2 2019-20, but keeps projections for H2 2019-20 at 3.5%-3.7%.

The nation's continuing economic slowdown warranted "intensified efforts" to restore growth momentum, according to the committee's statement.

