FHFA seeks adviser for Fannie, Freddie restructuring

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +3.5% ) and Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC +2.5% ) overseer, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, is looking to hire a firm with expertise in corporate restructurings and capital markets to advise it on developing a plan to "responsibly end" the GSE's conservatorship, Bloomberg reports, citing a notice posted on a government contracting website.

The advisory firm would provide analysis and recommendations on a number of issues.

Topic it will need to assist FHFA with include how to raise capital for FNMA and FMCC and on the timing and feasibility of increasing capital.