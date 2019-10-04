FHFA seeks adviser for Fannie, Freddie restructuring

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +3.5%) and Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC +2.5%) overseer, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, is looking to hire a firm with expertise in corporate restructurings and capital markets to advise it on developing a plan to "responsibly end" the GSE's conservatorship, Bloomberg reports, citing a notice posted on a government contracting website.
The advisory firm would provide analysis and recommendations on a number of issues.
Topic it will need to assist FHFA with include how to raise capital for FNMA and FMCC and on the timing and feasibility of increasing capital.
