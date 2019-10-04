Bakken producers Continental, Whiting downgraded at Credit Suisse

Continental Resources (CLR -3.1% ) slides after Credit Suisse downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $34 price target, cut from $42, as analyst Betty Jiang says the company's free cash flows and production growth are "less differentiated" today as over 75% of large- and mid-size E&Ps are growing free cash flows and output.

Jiang also warns that, given the lower oil strip prices, CLR's free cash flow yield may be reduced from 4% this year to 0.4% in 2020 while its peer group's yield rises from 0.6% to 1%.