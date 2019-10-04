Exxon bars use of oil tankers linked to Venezuela - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.3% ) has banned the use of vessels linked to oil flows from Venezuela in the last year, Reuters reports, adding pressure on the U.S. sanctioned country and on global crude freight rates.

Such a move by world's largest publicly traded oil producer would affect ~250 vessels, according to the report.

"The VLCC pool [in the Caribbean] has been very thin for some while, and this week rates pushed to levels not seen for many a year - $12M now to the Far East and it's almost 'name your price,'" E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers says in a report.