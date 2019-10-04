Comcast Citi's top pick in bullish cable initiation

In Citigroup's new bullish coverage on cable providers, Comcast (CMCSA +1.5% ) comes out on top -- though multiple firms come away with Buy ratings as the firm expects a strong year for value creation and broadband share growth ahead.

Comcast will return to share buybacks by the end of next year, analyst Michael Rollins says, and it's in good position to "leverage internal focus on technology and customer experience to grow in the broadband market."

He has a price target of $56, implying 25% upside.

Rollins also assumed coverage of Comcast rival Charter (CHTR +2.7% ) at Buy, and a $483 price target implies 12.9% upside.

Also getting Buy ratings: Altice USA (ATUS +0.2% ), where a $37 price target implies 28% upside; Dish Network (DISH +0.3% ), where a $40 target implies 21% upside; Liberty Broadband (LBRDA +2.6% ), where a $125 target implies 16% upside; and Liberty Latin America (LILA +1% ), where the $20 target implies 18% upside.