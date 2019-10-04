Enterprise to expand Midland-to-ECHO oil pipeline

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.3% ) says it has it secured long-term agreements to support further expansion of the Midland to ECHO crude oil pipeline system, and will build a pipeline that connects the 6M-barrel Midland, Tex., storage facility to its ECHO Terminal through its Eagle Ford system in south Texas.

EPD says the pipeline, which is expected to begin service in H1 2021, will have an initial capacity of 450K bbl/day, expandable to as much as 540K bbl/day.

EPD expects to achieve as much as $60M/year of savings as a result of the expansion, primarily from a reduction in the use of reducing agents and more efficient pump operations.