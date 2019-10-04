Just-right jobs report lifts stocks to end volatile week

Stocks rallied in reaction to a "Goldilocks" jobs report, as the 136,000 new jobs added in September were seen as high enough to ease concerns that the U.S. is headed for a recession while also being low enough to keep hope alive that the Fed will keep cutting interest rates.

The rally was broad based, with all 11 S&P industry groups finishing higher, led by financials (+1.9%) and information technology (+1.7%), although trading volume was a bit on the light side.

But for the week, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones dipped 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite scored a 0.5% gain.

Apple (+2.8%) carried the tech banner following a report that it had asked suppliers to increase iPhone 11 production by as much as 10%, but HP (-9.6%) was left out of the rally after announcing plans to cut its global headcount by up to 9,000 employees as part of a restructuring plan.

U.S. Treasury prices finished little changed, with the two-year yield adding a basis point to 1.39% and the 10-year yield shedding shedding 2 bps to 1.52%.

WTI November crude oil gained 0.7% to $52.81/bbl, snapping an eight-day string of losses.