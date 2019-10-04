Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) -2.8% pre-market after Credit Suisse cuts shares to Neutral from Outperform and chops its price target in half to $4 from $8 previously.

CS analyst Betty Jiang warns that at current strip prices, RRC's net debt to EBITDX ratio will rise from 3.2x in 2018 to 3.9x this year and to ~4.5x over the next two years, which is well above the company's long-term target of 2x.

In such a scenario, Jiang says RRC would require a "much larger" $2B in non-producing sales to achieve the 2x target, but given the outlook for lower than assumed prices, the company likely would be forced into "maintenance capex mode" in 2020.