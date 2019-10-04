Ferroglobe announces additional production cuts

Ferroglobe (GSM -9.4% ) sinks to a 52-week low after announcing it has idled two ferrosilicon furnaces in France and will idle a third in November, and will idle three silicon metal furnaces in Europe in the coming days.

GSM also says ferrosilicon production at a South African furnace has been idled since Aug. 1, while production was reduced at its plant in Sabon, Spain.

The says it recently idled the No. 3 furnace at the Becancour, Quebec, facility - the only silicon producer in Canada.

In the U.S., the Bridgeport, Ala., ferrosilicon facility has been idled since Sept. 1, with orders transferred to the Beverly, Ohio, facility; GSM idled silicon metal production at its Selma, Ala., plant at the end of last year.

GSM did not disclose the tonnage of production idled in the latest round of cuts.