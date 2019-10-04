Altaba files dissolution certificate

As planned, Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) has filed its certificate of dissolution with Delaware.

In connection, it closed its stock transfer books and discontinued recording transfers of common stock. Recordholders will no longer be able to transfer record ownership other than by will, intestate succession or operation of law.

Nasdaq halted trading in shares after the close of regular trading on Oct. 2, and shares will be indefinitely suspended before the open on Monday as Nasdaq files notice for the shares to be delisted.