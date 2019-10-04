FuelCell Energy -13.6% on filing to offer 38M shares

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is down 13.6% after hours after filing to offer up to 38M shares of common stock.

It's entered an at-market issuance sales agreement with B. Riley FBR for time-to-time sales.

Net proceeds will go toward paying down outstanding indebtedness, including all or part of the balance under the company's project finance facilities with NRG (an outstanding balance of $4.5M is maturing Oct. 31, at interest of 8.5%) and Generate Lending ($7M outstanding, with monthly payments due through Dec. 31, at 9.5% interest).

It may make other payments to lenders as well.