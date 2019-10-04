PG&E gets $34B in debt financing as rival creditor groups fight

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it has lined up $34.4B in debt financing commitments from banks including JPMorgan Chase for its planned reorganization, according to court papers filed today.

PG&E said the financing terms are "far superior" to a rival proposal from the group led by Elliott Management and Pacific Investment Management, which would lead to an "unjustified windfall" of billions of dollars for the creditors at the expense of shareholders and utility customers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Montali is scheduled to consider arguments during a hearing Monday, and indications that he would set a high bar for the creditors behind the competing $29.2B plan sent PG&E shares surging 14% in today's trade.

The company also agreed to pay $65M to settle allegations it falsified records for natural gas lines, as well as reforms including independent audits of gas location and marking records, added personnel and improved training.