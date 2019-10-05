Disney sets up shop inside Target

The partnership between Target (NYSE:TGT) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) takes another step forward with new Disney stores now open inside 25 Target locations.

The large store-in-a-store concept arrives just ahead of the merchandise blitz for the films Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from the House of Mouse.

Disney is anticipated to debut stores in 40 more Target locations by October of next year. Disney items also have a special page on the Target website.

Shares of Target are up 65% YTD and Disney is 19% higher.