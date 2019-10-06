GM strike talks take 'turn for the worse,' union says

Contract talks aimed at ending the three-week strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors (NYSE:GM) have "taken a turn for the worse," a union official wrote in an email to members.

GM made an offer to the union that essentially repeated one already rejected by the UAW, according to Terry Dittes, the UAW VP in charge of the GM department.

Dittes said the UAW made an offer yesterday to GM that covered wages, signing bonuses, job security and other issues, but GM responded this morning with a counteroffer that "did nothing to provide job security" during the term of the agreement.

GM says it is acting in good faith and committed to negotiating "around the clock" to reach a deal.

Analysts estimate the strike has cost GM more than $1B, and LMC Automotive estimates the company has lost production of 118K vehicles through Oct. 2.