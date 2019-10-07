Socialists retain power in Portugal election

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has won re-election, but fell short of an outright majority, meaning his Socialist party will need to negotiate a new deal with one or both of his far-left allies in the previous legislature.

During his first term, Costa reversed some of the more unpopular austerity measures, while still managing to bring the country’s budget deficit down to nearly zero.

The country's PSI 20 shares benchmark is up 3.7% so far this year and its economy is growing faster than the EU average.

