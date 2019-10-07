Germany's factory slump continues

German factory data was in focus overnight after a weak reading last month gave weight to concerns that Europe’s biggest economy was teetering toward recession.

Orders slumped by 6.7% Y/Y in August, weighed down by the U.S.-China trade war, the slowdown in the eurozone, and economic problems at home.

Last week, a flurry of PMI and ISM reports showed that global manufacturing is shrinking, so Germany's falling factory orders could worry the markets today.

DAX -0.2% to 11,987.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, HEWG, DXGE, EWGS, DBGR, FGM, FLGR, ZDEU