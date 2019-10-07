Lira hit on Syria military operation

The lira weakened as much as 1.1% overnight to breach 5.75 against the dollar as investors prepared for an imminent Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

The White House said late Sunday the U.S. military will stand aside when Turkish troops enter Syria, allowing Ankara to advance against Kurdish forces who have been American allies fighting against Islamic State.

Turkey has for months vowed to remove Kurdish forces stationed along its southern border and create a buffer zone inside Syria.

ETFs: TUR