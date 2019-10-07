Futures start week on back foot

Broadly positive U.S. jobs data has quelled some fears about an economic slowdown, but nervousness over U.S.-China trade talks is setting in, as well as more weak economic data out of Europe.

The mood is weighing again on U.S. stock index futures, which have started the week down 0.5% .

While Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to resume discussions with U.S. counterparts later this week, there have been a number of reports that Beijing may not be as willing to compromise on a number of issues or agree to a broad trade deal pursued by President Trump.