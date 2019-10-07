George isn't worried about inflation

"The U.S. economy is currently in a good place with low inflation, low unemployment, and an outlook for continued moderate growth," Kansas City Fed President Esther George said Sunday.

George, who dissented against the quarter-percentage-point rate cuts made at the July and September FOMC meetings, didn't rule out supporting another rate reduction if it happens, but appeared skeptical over the need for further action.

"The moderation of economic growth in 2019 has been in line with my own outlook that calls for a gradual decline to a trend level over the medium term."