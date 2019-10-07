Enthusiast Gaming adds mobile gaming firepower

  • Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (OTCPK:EGHIF) says it closed on the acquisition of mobile gaming company Steel Media Limited.
  • The company says the acquisition of Steel Media adds 20 mobile gaming websites and 25 live mobile events worldwide to its media and events business.
  • Enthusiast Gaming's network now includes over 100 gaming related websites, 900 YouTube channels, 7 professional esports teams, over 50 social influences and almost 30 live events worldwide. The network reaches over 200M gamers on a monthly basis.
  • The deal terms includes a cash payment of $1,968,536 and 304,147 common shares issued in the capital of the company for an aggregate value of $500K.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.