Enthusiast Gaming adds mobile gaming firepower
Oct. 07, 2019 7:06 AM ETEnthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGHIF)EGHIFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (OTCPK:EGHIF) says it closed on the acquisition of mobile gaming company Steel Media Limited.
- The company says the acquisition of Steel Media adds 20 mobile gaming websites and 25 live mobile events worldwide to its media and events business.
- Enthusiast Gaming's network now includes over 100 gaming related websites, 900 YouTube channels, 7 professional esports teams, over 50 social influences and almost 30 live events worldwide. The network reaches over 200M gamers on a monthly basis.
- The deal terms includes a cash payment of $1,968,536 and 304,147 common shares issued in the capital of the company for an aggregate value of $500K.
- Source: Press Release