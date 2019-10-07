Capricor up 15% premarket on new CAP-1002 data in DMD

Nano cap Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is up 15% premarket on modest volume in reaction to additional six-month data on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) candidate CAP-1002 from the ongoing Phase 2 HOPE-2 study. The results were presented at the World Muscle Society Congress in Copenhagen.

Participants receiving multiple doses of CAP-1002 showed improvements in a measure of shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand function called Performance of the Upper Limb (PUL), the primary efficacy endpoint that will support a U.S. marketing application. The PUL scale is used in DMD patients unable to perform the six-minute walk test.

The company will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.