Volvo and Geely to create combined engine division

Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) are merging their engine development and manufacturing assets under the same division, according to Reuters.

The new division will produce combustion engines for Lotus, LEVC, Lynk and Proton and potentially other companies. The costs savings are seen helping to support Volvo's electrification push.

"As a general business, combustion engines is most probably not growing. It is important to consolidate and seek synergies. It is another step transforming our company in the direction of electrification," says Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson.