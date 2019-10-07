Rexford acquires 500K+ square feet of industrial properties

Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR) acquires three industrial properties for $76M, adding more than 500K square feet of industrial space in southern California to the company's portfolio.

Brings YTD acquisitions to $765.3M.

Funded using cash on hand.

Acquired Slauson Commerce Cetner in City of Commerce within LA-Central submarket for $41.3M, or $123 per square foot; comprised of two divisible distribution buildings totaling 336,085 square feet on 10.51 acres of land; buildings are 98% leased at rental rates estimated to be materially below-market.

Acquired 2328 Teller Road in Thousand Oaks, CA for $23.3M, or $184 per square foot; contains 126,317 square feet of improvement on 8.11 acres of land; 93.4% leased at rental rates estimated to be substantially below-market.

Acquired 750 W. Manville Street in Compton, within LA-South Bay submarket for $11.5M, or $192 per square foot; contains 59,996 square feet of improvements on 2.76 acres of land; fully leased, long term, to a single tenant.