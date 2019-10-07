Sell-siders waving pom-poms on SmileDirectClub in premarket analyst action

Brushing aside questions on its teledentistry platform and concerns with governance issues, sell-side analysts rush in with bullish ratings on SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in an attempt to salvage the company's tepid IPO. Shares are down 36% from the $23 offer price. New coverage: Buy rating and $19 (29% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch, Buy rating and $19 price target at Citigroup, Buy rating and $24 price target at Guggenheim, Buy rating and $22 price target at Jefferies, Buy rating and $19 price target at Stifel, Outperform rating and $18 price target at Credit Suisse, Outperform rating at William Blair, Overweight rating and $21 price target at JPMorgan. Shares up 3% premarket.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) initiated with Market Perform rating at JMP Securities.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) initiated with Buy rating and $19 (125% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) initiated with Buy rating and $62 (21% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) upgraded to Buy with a $158 (18% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) downgraded to Neutral with a $200 (10% upside) price target at Guggenheim.