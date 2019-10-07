China pulls out of $5B Iranian gas project

China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) has pulled out of a $5B deal to develop part of Iran's massive offshore natural gas field, in an apparent casualty of U.S. pressure against Iran.

Iran oil minister Zangeneh says domestic company Petropars had fully taken over the development project in the South Pars gas field after CNPC's exit.

Iran had hoped the Chinese state-run firm would replace France's Total (NYSE:TOT), which abandoned the project last year after the U.S. reinstated sanctions on Iran.

Much of Iran's natural gas comes from the South Pars field, which it shares with Qatar; the initial development plan involved building 20 wells and two wellhead platforms, a project that would have a capacity of 2B cf/day of natural gas.