Invesco cuts jobs in wake of OppenheimerFunds acquisition

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) cuts 1,300 jobs after acquiring smaller rival OppenheimerFunds, with the bulk of cuts coming from an OppenheimerFunds office that handles mostly administrative functions, the Financial Times reports.

The reduction represents 12% of the combined headcount of Invesco and OppenheimerFunds based on staffing levels at the end of 2018. About 850 of the cuts came from OppenheimerFunds' Denver office.

The move is helping to meet an annual cost-savings target of $475M; the group is on track to reduce expenses by ~$400M by the end of the year CEO Martin Flanagan told the FT.

