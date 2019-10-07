Wedbush sizes up regulatory pressure on Apple

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) after factoring in the potential impact of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee asking Spotify for information about dealing with Apple and its App Store amid a generally heightened regulatory atmosphere in big tech.

Analyst Dan Ives: "We do believe in the near-term the bark is worse than the bite for a DOJ anti-trust case with Apple with fines the likely path. Realistically, the company has been built as a unified flywheel for Cupertino with its services, hardware ecosystem, and iPhone franchise all part of a 1.4 billion active iOS devices that stand today worldwide and any thoughts of a breakup/major business model change of these businesses we would compare to a complex and almost impossible Siamese twin operation in Cupertino. That said, this DOJ probe will remain a lingering overhang on the stock (as well as its FAANG brethren), but ultimately we would encourage investors to focus on the core fundamentals of Apple in the near-term as any probe would take many years to complete as we witnessed first hand with Microsoft in the late 1990's/early 2000's, which proved to be more noise than a structural jolt to its business model."