CACI awarded $385M task order to modernize HR systems for U.S. navy

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has won a four year and eight month task order, with a ceiling value of $385M by the U.S. Navy’s Sea Warrior Program to support MyNavy Human Resources (HR) Transformation, the Navy’s Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E) human resources modernization campaign.

CACI will consolidate more than 200 applications supported by 50 disparate Navy HR systems to create an interoperable solution designed to improve delivery of essential HR services to all sailors and reservists and their families.

The company will use its Model Driven Design and Implementation methodology and Defense Acquisition University- recognized Agile Solution Factory to significantly improve the functionality and efficiency of the Navy’s enterprise HR systems.