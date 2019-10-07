PepsiCo win for Tesla

Morgan Stanley sees the deployment of 15 Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) trucks by PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) as a "real world validation" of the upside for the truck business.

PepsiCo plans to use fifteen Tesla Semi electric trucks to replace its existing diesel-powered freight equipment at a Frito-Lay manufacturing site in California.

Although the PepsiCo deployment is small, MS expects the adoption of EV trucks in the freight industry to accelerate.

Last week, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced a bigger push into EV trucks through a partnership with BYD.