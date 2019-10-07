Sequential Brands to explore strategic options

Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) announces that its board is conducting a broad review of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.

The company says the strategic alternatives may include the divestiture of one or more existing brands, the acquisition of one or more new brands, a stock buyback program, and other initiatives.

Stifel has been engaged to assist Sequential Brands in the process.

"After having received unsolicited interest for several of our brands from multiple parties, Sequential’s Board of Directorsshareholders," notes Sequential Chairman William Sweedler. is engaging in this formal process to ensure that we are evaluating all alternatives to best further the interest of our

In addition, Karen Murray has stepped down as director and CEO of the Company. Murray will continue to serve as senior advisor and assist the company on strategic opportunities.

SQBG +5.65% premarket to $0.28.

Source: Press Release