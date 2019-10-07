Broadcom seen appealing EU order to end anti-competitive practices - FT

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will impose an interim order to force chipmaker Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to end alleged anti-competitive practices even before a full investigation into its conduct is completed, the Financial Times reports.

Broadcom is expected to immediately appeal the ruling, people with direct knowledge of the case told the FT.

The EU's action, the first so-called "interim measures" in almost 20 years, will tell Broadcom to stop imposing terms on clients that keep them from buying chips elsewhere.