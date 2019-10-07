W.P. Carey invests $124M in U.S., Mexico and Europe

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) invests ~$124M in industrial facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and the Netherlands and a build-to-suit commitment for an industrial R&D facility in Germany.

The properties are triple-net leased to tenants with a weighted-average lease term of ~22 years.

The transactions include: the $53M sale-leaseback of three industrial facilities totaling 980K square feet, net leased to a producer of high-performance tools; two of the facilities are in the U.S. and one is in Mexico;

A $16M sale-leaseback of a light industrial facility in the Netherlands totaling ~203K square feet, net leased to a European provider of self-service coffee and vending solutions;

And a $55M build-to-suit commitment for a new industrial R&D facility in Germany totaling ~168K square feet; upon completion, expected in early 2021, the facility will be net leased to a supplier of automotive components.