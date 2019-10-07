Medtronic files U.S. application for neurostimulation device for incontinence

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has filed a U.S. marketing application seeking approval of its InterStim Micro neurostimulator and its InterStim SureScan MRI leads for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary urge incontinence, unobstructed urinary retention and fecal incontinence.

InterStim Micro is a rechargeable implantable sacral nerve neuromodulation device that the company says is 80% smaller than the current recharge-free InterStim II.

The MRI leads enable implanted patients to undergo imaging procedures not previously indicated with the InterStim II device.

If all goes well, market launch should commence in the spring of 2020.