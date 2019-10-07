Equinor adds $865M to Martin Linge project cost estimate

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says the cost of developing the Martin Linge oil and gas project offshore Norway will cost $865M more than previously planned and take an extra half year to come on line.

On an inflation adjusted basis, Martin Linge is now expected to cost NOK56.1B, up from an estimate of NOK47.1B a year ago, with start-up was now seen in Q3 2020 instead of Q1.

"Martin Linge is a complex project, and the scope of work has increased. This means increased costs and somewhat more time before we can start production," the state-controlled company says.

The Norwegian government also adds $482M to its estimate for redevelopment of the offshore Njord field.