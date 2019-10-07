Sutter Rock estimates Q3 NAV increase; shares gain 2.2% premarket

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) jumps 2.2% in premarket trading after estimating its net asset value per share increased to ~$11.15-$11.40 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 from $10.75 at June 30, 2019.

"Overall, the expected increase in net asset value is due to the appreciation in value of our portfolio as a result of recent financings and M&A activity involving our portfolio companies," said Sutter Rock President and CEO Mark Klein.

During the quarter, Sutter Rock exited its remaining investment in Dropbox, selling 437,530 shares at an average net share price of $21.03, resulting in a realized gain of $1.7M.

The company also invested $0.3M in Aspiration Inc. convertible note, $7.5M in GreenAcreage Real Estate common stock, and $7.5M in Treehouse Real Estate common stock during the quarter.

Repurchased 605,327 of its own shares for an aggregate purchase price of $3.9M during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019.